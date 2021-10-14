Advertisement

Canadian company withdraws application for mining operation

Pickett Mountain in Patten, ME - from Wolfdenresources.com
Pickett Mountain in Patten, ME - from Wolfdenresources.com(LandVest)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PATTEN, Maine (AP) - An Ontario-based company has withdrawn its application for a large-scale mining operation in northern Maine.

Maine Public reported that the announcement by Wolfden Resources came as the Land Use Planning Commission appeared to be poised to reject its application Wednesday.

Wolfden CEO Ronald Little called the project a “showcase” operation that would use environmentally benign ways to mine copper, zinc, silver and other valuable metals.

Little said the company will hire technical experts familiar with Maine’s regulatory structures to create a new application.

Wolfden purchased the property near Patten in 2017, a few months after state lawmakers approved the new mining law.

