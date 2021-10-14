Bangor Ramada to stop Emergency Shelter usage by end of year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor says there will be no people housed at the Ramada Inn by the end of the year.

FEMA funding for emergency shelter usage at the Ramada runs out on December 31st, and in an effort to provide more emergency shelter beds, the Hope House will be expanding from 30 beds to 43. That number could rise to 50 with pool testing as CDC guidance indicates.

While the renovation is going on, all currently housed in the Hope House will be transferred to the Ramada, which will not be accepting any new intakes.

Members of City Council shared their thoughts on the best way to complete the transition.

”Penobscot Community Health, because of the Ramada, hadn’t really gotten to that point yet, but now we are at that point,” said Interim City Manager Laurie Dwyer. “So, knowing the end of the funding is coming, we really wanted to look at, ‘How we can best assist individuals experiencing homelessness? How can we ensure that we don’t permanently lose as many beds in a social distancing environment as we would?’”

No vote was taken at the City Council Workshop Discussion, but the board was in favor of the plan.

The renovations at the Hope House could be done by the end of November.

After the Ramada stops running as an emergency shelter, it could either re-open as a hotel, or remain as a quarantine and isolation center as needed.

