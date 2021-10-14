Bangor Humane Society offers pen full of puppies Thursday for adoption

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society had a pen full of puppies ready for adoption Thursday on the Brewer Waterfront.

These 8-week-old terrier-retriever mixes were offered as first come first serve outside Mason’s Brewing Company.

They were brought up to Maine from Georgia as part of a program that rescues dogs from shelters that otherwise might euthanize them.

Now they are all lined up to find their new furever homes.

But as cute as these dogs are, the Bangor Humane Society wants to spread a reminder about adopting animals around the holidays.

”We’re just really pleased that we’re able to bring puppies up here, to help meet the demand. But the bigger picture of course is that we’re literally saving their lives by bringing them here. Don’t give them as gifts. Make sure that if you’re going to get an animal that you already have it figured out who’s going to be taking care of the animal. Who’s going to be taking it to the vet? Who’s going to be feeding and watering and playing and walking? And doing all the things that need to be done,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft.

Over the past year, the Bangor Humane Society has brought in nearly 500 cats and dogs from those types of shelters in southern states.

The shelter posted on Facebook an hour after the event started that five out of the six dogs were adopted and they now have three more on the way.

