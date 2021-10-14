808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest coronavirus cases, vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Kennebec County recording its 100th death related to coronavirus

According to the Maine CDC, four other Mainers also died with the virus- two in Penobscot County, a third in Somerset County and a fourth in Piscataquis County.

There are 808 newly recorded cases of COVID-19.

The state’s vaccination dashboard shows 4,928 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered.

2,753 of those are booster shots.

66.23% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County again with a triple digit increase in new cases- 101.

There are 71 in Kennebec County, 45 in Somerset, 41 in Knox and 30 in Washington counties.

168 people in the hospital with COVID-19, at last report.

