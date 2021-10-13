Advertisement

The Yellow Tulip Project supports those suffering from mental illness

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth’s Yellow Tulip Project Committee invites community members to plant yellow tulips this fall in support of those suffering from mental illness.

Free tulip kits are available at various organizations in Ellsworth including City Hall, Healthy Acadia, and the Ellsworth Public Library.

The mission of The Yellow Tulip Project is to smash the stigma associated with mental illness and remind people there is help and hope for those living with mental illness.

”We’re always looking to reach people where they are, and we want to make sure we’re spreading resources and making people feel comfortable, and the library is a great way to learn more about things. So, if you’re looking for books about some of these conditions- anxiety, depression, anything like that- it’s a great resource. We just want to make sure that we’re helping out as much as we can,” said Abby Morrow, Ellsworth Public Library community engagement librarian.

The tulip planting kits include tulip bulbs and planting instructions.

For more information and a complete list of places you can pick up a planting kit, call the Ellsworth Public Library at 667-6363.

