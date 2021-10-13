Warm Temperatures Continue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another nice day ahead for our Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure slides to our east. We’ll see some patchy fog to start the day followed by a mix of sun and clouds by late morning through the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening and could trigger an isolated shower in spots with the best chance being across areas north of Bangor. It will be another warm day with highs expected to reach the low to mid-70s again this afternoon. The upper level disturbance will pass to our east tonight and could trigger a shower over eastern areas during the nighttime hours otherwise expect a quiet night with clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

Our Thursday looks good, starting with some patchy fog again during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. A disturbance to our east could produce a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. A few isolated showers are possible Friday as a weak warm front crosses the state otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler Friday due to the cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us a good chance of showers especially from the afternoon through the nighttime hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be right around 60.

Today: Patchy fog this morning then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible over eastern areas. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Patchy fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then showers likely during the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

