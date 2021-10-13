Pingree co-sponsoring bill to add US Supreme Court seats

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is co-sponsoring a bill that would expand the United States Supreme Court by four seats.

Pingree says in part: “We must expand the court to balance the rightwing court-packing that happened under former President Trump...It’s common sense for the Supreme Court to once again have the same number of justices as we have U.S. appellate courts.”

Pingree says the Judicial Act has been cosponsored by 36 Democratic Members of Congress and has been endorsed by more than 100 organizations.

