Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser

Orland, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man is now facing at least one felony charge for stealing a police cruiser after he was already in custody in Holden.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley tells TV5 that 40-year-old Matthew Smullen was arrested Tuesday night after an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a closed business.

The officer eventually pulled over Smullen who had a woman and two kids in his car.

Smullen was on probation and wanted for what Chief Greeley describes as lesser drug possession offenses.

After Smullen was arrested and in the backseat of the cruiser, he made a push to take the wheel.

”He was handcuffed behind his back in the backseat of the police car. Which is a secure interior, you can’t open either of the doors. But there’s a separation between the front seat and the back seat, and there’s a little window. He was able, even with the handcuffs on, to get through that window, get behind the wheel and off to the races we went,” said Chief Greeley.

Holden and Penobscot County Sheriff Deputies pursued and were able to re-arrest Smullen shortly after.

He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.