One Last Warm Day Before The Cool Down Begins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance continues to move east across the state. This has produced some additional cloud cover and could even generate an isolated shower or two across eastern locations. Rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog expected to develop and lows dropping into the 40s & 50s.

Thursday will be the last warm day before temperatures start to slide into next week. There will be a mixture of sun & clouds and highs that will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Friday, a weak front moves through the region bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and an isolated threat of showers (most are expected to stay dry). Highs will max out in the low to mid 60s.

The big changes come by this weekend as a warm front & cold front move through. The warm front will clear Saturday morning still keeping us with above seasonable highs, but it will cause our winds to pick up out of the south. The cold front arrives by the evening hours and will bring increasing chances of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. There could be some spots that see over an inch of rain. As the cold front clears, the breeze sticks around and colder air is drawn in on the backside of the low. This will drop our highs into the 50s for the first part of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds, isolated shower risk. Highs in the upper 60s & low 70s. North wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds to mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing winds as a warm front and cold front move through. Highs in the low 60s. Rain chances increasing into the evening.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain in the morning then drying up. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. A cooler day with highs in the 50s.

