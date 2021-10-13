Advertisement

Northern Light Health in favor of vaccine mandate, opposes testing component

Northern Light Health EMMC
Northern Light Health EMMC(Northern Light Health EMMC)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health says more than 95% of its workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That leaves roughly 540 employees who have until Friday to get Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose regimen, or risk losing their job.

Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers will be enforced starting two weeks from Friday.

Northern Light says it began tracking employee resignations back when the flu shot became mandated in the spring.

So far, system officials say 117 employees have left due to vaccine requirements.

Despite the future employment status of hundreds of employees still up in the air, Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says he agrees with the stance the state has taken.

He says they’re against adding a testing component to the mandate in an effort to retain more workers.

“Testing is appropriate for those who have a medical exemption and can’t receive the vaccine, but to provide testing in lieu of vaccine for those who are able to receive the vaccine just isn’t providing the level of safety that we are at Northern Light believe is appropriate. We agree with the state mandate,” said Bolin.

As other Maine hospitals cut back on services due to staffing shortages, Northern Light says, for now, its facilities are in good shape.

Officials aren’t anticipating any interruptions to the services they provide but will continue to evaluate staffing numbers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, workers for Northern Clearing pound stakes to mark...
Maine utility corridor 75% cleared of trees as vote looms
Kelsey Stoyanova of Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden honored Wednesday.
Maine Teacher of the Year
keyboard generic
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: How to protect you and your family online
Statement from Chief Operating Officer Andrea Otis-Higgins.
Colonial Healthcare in Lincoln to begin closing long-term nursing care services in 60 of 86 beds