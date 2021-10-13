Northern Light Acadia Hospital awarded youth suicide prevention and mental health grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital has been awarded $125,000 for youth suicide prevention and mental health.

The five-year grant comes from the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.

Officials say the money will help increase the capacity, confidence, and ability of adult caregivers of school-aged youth to identify mental health needs.

It will also help facilitate referrals to care and respond to or de-escalate crisis situations, including suicidal thoughts.

We’re told Maine children have the highest rate of diagnosed anxiety in the country and the third highest rate of depression.

