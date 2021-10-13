NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to the latest numbers from Northern Light Health, five out of their 11 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator are vaccinated.

Despite that, Dr. James Jarvis says vaccines remain the best tool in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, Northern Light reports more than two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Jarvis says nothing is universal, but they’re finding its rare a healthy, fully vaccinated person needs their services.

“Those who are vaccinated and are in our hospitals generally are older and have some other co-morbid condition. In fact, it looks like those that are of a younger age almost exclusively those who are unvaccinated. So, it really has to do with those particular individuals, that they most likely are somewhat immune compromised, or are immune compromised due to their underlying illness or age,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says Northern Light’s graphic showing the breakdown of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients is a snapshot in time.

They’re more focused on trends which he says show vaccines remain effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

