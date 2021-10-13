Advertisement

Man dies after being stabbed in Fryeburg

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being stabbed early Wednesday morning in Fryeburg.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Main Street on the grounds used for the Fryeburg Fair.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man near the restroom facilities.

Detectives say they have identified witnesses and persons of interest and are conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

The Medical Examiner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy.

