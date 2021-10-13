Maine utility corridor 75% cleared of trees as vote looms

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Workers in Maine have cleared trees from three-quarters of a proposed $1 billion power line route.

The conduit would bring Canadian hydropower to New England.

Supporters and opponents of the line have been battling ahead of next month’s referendum.

The project is already permitted and construction underway.

Supporters say the renewable energy will stabilize or reduce electric rates across the region and lower carbon emissions.

Critics say the line would destroy the character of the woods, and the environmental gains are being overstated.

As of Tuesday, 108 miles of the proposed 145-mile route were cleared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.