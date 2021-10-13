Maine Savings Amphitheater will reveal new look for the 2022 concert season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Savings announced a multi-year agreement to become the new naming rights partner with Waterfront Concerts.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater will reveal an entirely new look for the 2022 season with several upgrades.

CEO of Maine Savings, John Reed, says he wants to make Bangor a destination for years to come and help drive growth throughout the community and local businesses.

He says they can’t wait to help bring the biggest names in music and entertainment to the Bangor region.

”Some of the biggest names in the industry won’t even play at a venue with porta potties, it’s as simple as that. So, this will be a world class venue, and I think the nicest venue north of Boston for sure,” said Reed.

The new amphitheater is set to have luxury suites, season seats, and permanent bathrooms throughout the facility.

