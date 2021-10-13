Advertisement

Judge declines to halt health care worker vaccine mandate

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has declined to intervene to halt a requirement that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In his ruling, Judge Jon Levy said Wednesday that the record indicates regular testing, proposed by the plaintiffs, is not sufficient to stop the spread of the delta variant.

He concluded that the plaintiffs failed to meet the requirements for an injunction to halt the requirement to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29 or lose their jobs.

The mandate’s effect already is being felt with dozens of health care workers opting to quit.

