Colonial Healthcare in Lincoln to begin closing long-term nursing care services in 60 of 86 beds

Statement from Chief Operating Officer Andrea Otis-Higgins.
Statement from Chief Operating Officer Andrea Otis-Higgins.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Colonial Healthcare in Lincoln will begin closing long-term nursing care services in 60 of its 86 beds.

The facility intends to transition to an assisted living facility.

Andrea Otis-Higgins, chief operating officer for First Atlantic Healthcare, which manages Colonial, says two reasons for the decision are that MaineCare payments fail to cover the costs of employing front-line workers, and the number of unvaccinated workers.

Otis-Higgins said in a press release:

“The unwillingness of many staff to vaccinate, coupled with the looming final state deadline for full vaccination of healthcare workers was a significant factor.”

Staff has been informed as have local long term care providers who were asked to help find new homes for residents.

We’re told the facility is offering affected employees jobs in the expanded assisted living program, elsewhere within the First Atlantic Healthcare system, and placement in other facilities.

Otis-Higgins added:

“Finding a job in healthcare is a certainty right now and we are confident that everyone who wants to work will either have a job with us or with a new employer.”

Going forward, Colonial plans to serve private residents and MaineCare eligible patients in the expanded assisted living program.

Otis-HIggins says they have asked the state for a MaineCare assisted living rate that will help maintain access to services in the Lincoln community and keep more than 100 local jobs from being lost.

