Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Blue Origin passengers go weightless
The Yellow Tulip Project
The Yellow Tulip Project supports those suffering from mental illness
The inaugural season at Maine Saving Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings Amphitheater will reveal new look for the 2022 concert season
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Caduceus
Maine health officials do not expect widespread service interruptions in healthcare facilities