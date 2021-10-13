Another Beautiful Afternoon On Tap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm afternoon ahead with a mix of sun and clouds expected. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening and could trigger an isolated shower in spots. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s again this afternoon. The upper level disturbance will pass to our east tonight and could trigger a shower over eastern areas during the nighttime hours otherwise expect a quiet night with clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

Our Thursday looks good, starting with some patchy fog again during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. A disturbance to our east could produce a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. A few isolated showers are possible Friday as a weak warm front crosses the state otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler Friday due to the cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us a good chance of showers especially from the afternoon through the nighttime hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be right around 60.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. Warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible over eastern areas. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Patchy fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then showers likely during the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

