All invited to free farm stand at Belfast Soup Kitchen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All are invited to Belfast this weekend to pick up some local produce completely free of charge.

The Belfast Soup Kitchen is hosting a free community farm stand Saturday.

There will be a variety of fresh, seasonal offerings, including potatoes, squash, beets, and corn.

Executive Director Cherie Merrill is hoping to see both familiar faces and some new ones stop by.

She says soup kitchens are for everyone, regardless of need.

“We are just looking to reach out to the community and have this be a community event. Really, pushing the idea that the Belfast Soup Kitchen is a community place to come, not only for food but for socialization,” said Merrill.

The farm stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Belfast Soup Kitchen on Belmont Avenue.

Everything is free, but you’re asked to bring your own bag.

Flu shots will also be available for those 18 and older, also free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.