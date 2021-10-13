919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and COVID vaccination data for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Seven more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 919 new cases.

These numbers reflect four days due to the long holiday weekend.

Two deaths each in Penobscot and Somerset counties. The other three come from Kennebec, Cumberland and York counties.

4,673 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,716 of those are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing the largest jump in new cases- 106.

86 in Kennebec County, 66 in Somerset, 47 in Waldo and 44 in Hancock counties.

57 patients are in critical care, at last report.

32 are on a ventilator.

