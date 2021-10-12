Advertisement

Waterville Mayor after Riverwalk vandalism: “If you have to be destructive, go home”

A bench was thrown into the Kennebec River and the granite amphitheater was sprayed with graffiti.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Oct. 11, 2021
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after the Waterville Riverwalk at Head of Falls was vandalized earlier this month.

The granite amphitheater was spray-painted with graffiti, and a park bench was throw into the Kennebec River.

According to the Morning Sentinel, Waterville police said the bench was recovered, and public works is cleaning up the graffiti.

Mayor Jay Coelho commented on the vandalism during last week’s City Council meeting.

”I think that whoever’s doing that should be ashamed,” Coelho said. “Our community has come together to give us a beautiful green space, and spaces to walk, and we really don’t need people going down and destroying what we have built so that the rest of us can enjoy. If you have to be destructive, go home. Most of the people that we arrest in this city don’t even belong in Waterville. You come from other areas. And our residents don’t typically care for that.”

The $1.5 million Riverwalk was completed in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

