Advertisement

VA Maine Healthcare hosting Homeless Veterans’ Mobile Stand Down in Bangor

The event provides food, clothing, medical checkups and connection to services for homeless...
The event provides food, clothing, medical checkups and connection to services for homeless veterans.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The VA Maine Healthcare System is hosting an event Tuesday to help homeless veterans and those at risk.

The 2021 Homeless Veterans’ Mobile Stand Down will offer food, winter clothing, medical checkups and connection to services for homeless veterans.

It is the second of three “Stand Downs” this month by the VA. The first was in Caribou and another will be held in Lewiston.

The event runs from 10 a.m–2 p.m. at the Bangor VA Center on State Hospital Drive.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
State police say 28-year-old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten lost control of her car and hit a...
Patten woman injured in rollover crash
According to the U.S. CDC 80 percent of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
80% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

Latest News

A bench was thrown into the Kennebec River and the granite amphitheater was sprayed with...
Waterville Mayor after Riverwalk vandalism: “If you have to be destructive, go home”
The town has been dealing with PFAS contamination in waterways since 2020.
Fairfield recommends avoiding fish from PFAS-contaminated pond
Broken grave
Cleanup underway at Kenduskeag Village Cemetery following crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man