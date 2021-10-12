VA Maine Healthcare hosting Homeless Veterans’ Mobile Stand Down in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The VA Maine Healthcare System is hosting an event Tuesday to help homeless veterans and those at risk.

The 2021 Homeless Veterans’ Mobile Stand Down will offer food, winter clothing, medical checkups and connection to services for homeless veterans.

It is the second of three “Stand Downs” this month by the VA. The first was in Caribou and another will be held in Lewiston.

The event runs from 10 a.m–2 p.m. at the Bangor VA Center on State Hospital Drive.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.