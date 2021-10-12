Advertisement

UMaine annual emergency communications system test schedule for Wednesday afternoon

University of Maine
University of Maine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re going to be around the University of Maine campus Wednesday afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you hear several minutes of sirens.

UMaine has scheduled its annual emergency communications system test for 1:00 p.m.

Text subscribers will receive an alert message, and the UMaine Police Department will run the outdoor sirens.

No need to be alarmed, it’s just regularly scheduled testing.

The emergency system alerts the UMaine community to public safety and weather issues.

You can sign up at umaine.edu/emergency.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death

Latest News

Family finds joy, connection by decorating Brewer man’s grave
Sink
Maine to seek ‘forever chemical’ contamination at many sites
The City of Bangor is hosting a walking audit
City of Bangor hosting walking audit
Construction on Bangor’s $3.4 million transit hub underway