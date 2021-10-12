UMaine annual emergency communications system test schedule for Wednesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re going to be around the University of Maine campus Wednesday afternoon, don’t be alarmed when you hear several minutes of sirens.

UMaine has scheduled its annual emergency communications system test for 1:00 p.m.

Text subscribers will receive an alert message, and the UMaine Police Department will run the outdoor sirens.

No need to be alarmed, it’s just regularly scheduled testing.

The emergency system alerts the UMaine community to public safety and weather issues.

You can sign up at umaine.edu/emergency.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.