TV5′s new set is coming soon!

TV5 will have a new set soon.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are winding down the days on our temporary set while our new set is being built..

We wanted to give you a little sneak peak of some of the work that’s being done behind the scenes.

The demo team has left the building.

The new flooring is down.

Some of the behind the scenes TV5ers are hard at work wiring it all up.

And it’s on to finish work.

If all goes according to plan, we will be bringing you the news from our new, permanent home next week.

