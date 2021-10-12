Sunshine & 70s-An October Treat!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure continues to provide us with a pleasing stretch of weather as we continue our journey through October. Ample amounts of sunshine along with temperatures soaring into the 70s today has produced a taste of summer for us.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, expect quiet conditions with some areas of fog developing-a familiar early morning sight lately.

As for the rest of the week, our summer-like feel will continue for Wednesday and Thursday, with a generous helping of sunshine and warmer than usual temperatures. Some instability in the atmosphere could shake out a shower later in the day Wednesday; otherwise, conditions will remain dry.

We do have some changes ahead Friday with more in the way of cloud cover developing along with some cooler temperatures (60s expected.) Clouds will continue to thicken with an increased threat of showers this weekend as a frontal boundary slides our way from the Great Lakes region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Expect lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Early fog, then partly sunny with a late day shower possible. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with high temperatures ranging in the low 70s.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with shower visiting. Highs in the 60s.

