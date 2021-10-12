Advertisement

Portland police investigate suspicious device in Deering Oaks

(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Portland police are investigating a suspicious device found in Deering Oaks Tuesday morning.

Police said the department’s Hazardous Device Unit is evaluating the situation at the park.

Deering Avenue is closed to traffic, and King Middle School is in lockdown out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death
Deputies identify Jefferson teen killed in Edgecomb crash

Latest News

The inaugural season at Maine Saving Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
The event provides food, clothing, medical checkups and connection to services for homeless...
VA Maine Healthcare hosting Homeless Veterans’ Mobile Stand Down in Bangor
A bench was thrown into the Kennebec River and the granite amphitheater was sprayed with...
Waterville Mayor after Riverwalk vandalism: “If you have to be destructive, go home”
The town has been dealing with PFAS contamination in waterways since 2020.
Fairfield recommends avoiding fish from PFAS-contaminated pond