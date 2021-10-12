A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of our Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the low to mid-70s this afternoon which could lead to record highs in some locales. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and we’ll likely see some more fog developing as the night progresses. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday will again start with some areas of fog during the morning. The fog is expected to give way to a mix of sun and clouds by late morning through the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening and could trigger an isolated shower in spots. Light south/southwest flow will result in another warm day with highs expected to reach the low to mid-70s again Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks good, starting with some areas of fog during the morning then skies will brighten as we head through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. A few isolated showers are possible Friday otherwise expect a decent day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us a good chance of showers especially from the afternoon through the nighttime hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Areas of fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Areas of fog during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning then showers likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

