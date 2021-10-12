PCJ only accepting violent inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Jail is only accepting people arrested for the most violent crimes during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Sheriff Troy Morton told county commissioners Tuesday they currently have 24 inmates and 10 members of the staff who have tested positive for the virus.

He expects that number to drop in the next few days.

Morton says they have worked with other counties, as well the Maine Department of Corrections, to move around some inmates while trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

“We are conducting universal testing both of inmates and staff, that’s been set up. I checked again with medical this morning, and they’re indicating that the inmate population is not near as cooperative as they were in the past on receiving vaccinations. We’re only receiving about four a week that participate in having the vaccinations, so that’s a little bit concerning,” said Morton.

The jail currently houses 173 inmates with 51 boarded out to other facilities.

