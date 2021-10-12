Advertisement

PCJ only accepting violent inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak

6 staff have tested positive
6 staff have tested positive(wabi)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Jail is only accepting people arrested for the most violent crimes during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Sheriff Troy Morton told county commissioners Tuesday they currently have 24 inmates and 10 members of the staff who have tested positive for the virus.

He expects that number to drop in the next few days.

Morton says they have worked with other counties, as well the Maine Department of Corrections, to move around some inmates while trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

“We are conducting universal testing both of inmates and staff, that’s been set up. I checked again with medical this morning, and they’re indicating that the inmate population is not near as cooperative as they were in the past on receiving vaccinations. We’re only receiving about four a week that participate in having the vaccinations, so that’s a little bit concerning,” said Morton.

The jail currently houses 173 inmates with 51 boarded out to other facilities.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death
Deputies identify Jefferson teen killed in Edgecomb crash

Latest News

Coronavirus statistics for 10-12-21.
CDC: Just over 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Does some of it belong to you? Maine holding $273M in unclaimed property
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash