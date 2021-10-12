One dead after crash on Rt 1 in Calais Sunday

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed in a crash in Calais over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning on the River Road.

State police say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

Officials say the driver of that oncoming vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

