New England work program gives Bangor man new opportunity amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New England work program is not only benefiting a Bangor man, but the community as well.

The Senior Community Service Employment Program is a community service and work based job training program for older adults that’s funded through the Older Americans Act.

It provides training for income eligible and unemployed job seekers.

Through the program, George James was able to not only find work, but be a light in the community in Bangor.

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter manager Alicia Mayhew was contacted by A4TD to provide work for James and other applicants.

“We utilized participants through their program in the past, and we’ve been very pleased with them. They’ve been excellent, dedicated workers who are generally eager to come back and work every chance they get,” said Mayhew.

“It means a lot. I got to do a little of my talent and cook them some good food,” said James.

Anyone over the age of 55 can apply for the program.

James encourages others who are feeling uncertain about employment to think about how they can benefit the community.

“Get out there and just try to make a difference on what you can do for the day,” said James.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved with the program, they can apply on a4td.org.

