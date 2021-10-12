Advertisement

New England work program gives Bangor man new opportunity amid pandemic

(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New England work program is not only benefiting a Bangor man, but the community as well.

The Senior Community Service Employment Program is a community service and work based job training program for older adults that’s funded through the Older Americans Act.

It provides training for income eligible and unemployed job seekers.

Through the program, George James was able to not only find work, but be a light in the community in Bangor.

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter manager Alicia Mayhew was contacted by A4TD to provide work for James and other applicants.

“We utilized participants through their program in the past, and we’ve been very pleased with them. They’ve been excellent, dedicated workers who are generally eager to come back and work every chance they get,” said Mayhew.

“It means a lot. I got to do a little of my talent and cook them some good food,” said James.

Anyone over the age of 55 can apply for the program.

James encourages others who are feeling uncertain about employment to think about how they can benefit the community.

“Get out there and just try to make a difference on what you can do for the day,” said James.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved with the program, they can apply on a4td.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death

Latest News

Advocates for increased investment in child care spoke outside the Maine State House Tuesday.
Child care advocates speak outside Maine State House
Essex Street
Judge in Bangor will decide how 2 men charged with murder, arson will be tried
It’s been 84 years since Brady Gang, FBI shootout in Bangor
TV5 will have a new set soon.
TV5′s new set is coming soon!