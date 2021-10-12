Name, image, likeness rules changing landscape for UMaine student-athletes

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Student-athletes being able to now financially benefit from their name, image, and likeness has given players new opportunities.

As for the Black Bears, there have been roughly 20-30 student-athletes who have arranged NIL deals.

“We’re very fortunate in that the local community loves to support our student-athletes. We have a lot of sponsors then. We also have a lot of sponsors from back home where their friends may have started their own clothing line or anything like that,” said Samantha Hegmann, UMaine Director of Compliance.

“I can’t speak for the guys at bigger schools making really a lot of money, but it’s definitely cool to see athletes be able to get funds for their name,” said Andre Miller, grad student wide receiver.

Miller is working with Mainely Supplements, but said now he’s focused on the football team during the season.

International athletes cannot arrange deals with American companies, considering their student status on their I-20 visas.

