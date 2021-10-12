Advertisement

Maine to seek ‘forever chemical’ contamination at many sites

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Environmental regulators in Maine are planning to soon undertake a statewide investigation to find concentrations of long-lasting environmental pollutants.

The investigation stems from the state’s efforts to mitigate a class of chemicals known as PFAS, which are also called “forever chemicals.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the chemicals are a problem in some parts of Maine because of the longstanding use of municipal sludge and paper mill waste as farm fertilizer.

The state set aside $30 million to test for the chemicals and install filtration systems in areas with contaminated water.

