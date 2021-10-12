Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Savings announced a multi-year agreement to be the naming rights partner for the concert venue formerly known as Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

The venue, located on the banks of the Penobscot River in Bangor, will now be called Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Nicknamed “The Maine Savings Amp”, the waterfront venue will reveal an entirely new look for the 2022 season, with massive improvements, including luxury suites, season seats, upgraded seating and concessions, and new permanent bathrooms throughout.

The inaugural season at Maine Saving Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.

