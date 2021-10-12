Advertisement

Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THORNTON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state police say speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in a motorcycle crash that killed a Maine man.

The crash happened Monday evening on I-93 in Thornton.

Police say Roy Voisine, 54, of Chester, Maine, was going south when he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a highway sign.

A witness reported seeing the motorcycle speeding erratically before the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to call state police.

