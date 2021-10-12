Advertisement

Judge in Bangor will decide how 2 men charged with murder, arson will be tried

Essex Street
Essex Street(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Superior Court judge in Bangor will decide if two men charged with murder and arson will be tried together or separately.

Bangor police say in November 2019, 41-year-old Cote Choneska and 32-year-old Joseph Johnson killed 59-year-old Berton Conley, then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street.

Defense attorneys have filed a motion to have the trials severed, while the state wants to proceed as planned.

“The list goes on and on as to why the court favors joint trials where individuals are joined In event, they are joined in indictment, and the law favors they be joined in trial,” said Lisa Bogue, assistant attorney general.

“If the parties proceeded together, and Mr. Johnson elected not to testify but Mr. Choneska elected to testify, then I would be worried that the state might make use of his statement, which certainly in some facet, could be seen as implicating Mr. Johnson in some conduct that might be relevant,” said Jeff Silverstein, Johnson’s attorney.

Choneska’s attorneys were not present at Tuesday’s virtual hearing, which was cut short as a result.

Justice William Anderson will announce his decision at a later date.

As it stands now, the trial is scheduled for late January.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death

Latest News

The electric bus at MDI High School is the first of its kind in Maine.
MDI High School transporting students on Maine’s first electric bus
Advocates for increased investment in child care spoke outside the Maine State House Tuesday.
Child care advocates speak outside Maine State House
It’s been 84 years since Brady Gang, FBI shootout in Bangor
New England work program gives Bangor man new opportunity amid pandemic