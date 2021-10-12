Judge in Bangor will decide how 2 men charged with murder, arson will be tried

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Superior Court judge in Bangor will decide if two men charged with murder and arson will be tried together or separately.

Bangor police say in November 2019, 41-year-old Cote Choneska and 32-year-old Joseph Johnson killed 59-year-old Berton Conley, then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street.

Defense attorneys have filed a motion to have the trials severed, while the state wants to proceed as planned.

“The list goes on and on as to why the court favors joint trials where individuals are joined In event, they are joined in indictment, and the law favors they be joined in trial,” said Lisa Bogue, assistant attorney general.

“If the parties proceeded together, and Mr. Johnson elected not to testify but Mr. Choneska elected to testify, then I would be worried that the state might make use of his statement, which certainly in some facet, could be seen as implicating Mr. Johnson in some conduct that might be relevant,” said Jeff Silverstein, Johnson’s attorney.

Choneska’s attorneys were not present at Tuesday’s virtual hearing, which was cut short as a result.

Justice William Anderson will announce his decision at a later date.

As it stands now, the trial is scheduled for late January.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.