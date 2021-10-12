GOP’s Poliquin to decamp from coastal home to Bangor area

(AP) - Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin plans to decamp from his coastal home and relocate to the Bangor area for his campaign to take back his seat in Congress.

Poliquin, who has a seaside home in Georgetown, recently sold his family home in Oakland.

He said the 2nd Congressional District is so large that it makes sense to relocate to the Bangor area.

There’s no law requiring members of Congress to reside in the districts they represent. They merely have to reside in the same state.

