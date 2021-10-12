Advertisement

Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber has her sights set on college basketball career

She said she’s already received four Division I offers before her junior season
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber has big dreams for her basketball career.

She's already received four Division I offers
She's already received four Division I offers(WABI)

She said she’s already received four Division I offers before her junior season from New Hampshire, Maine, Marist (N.Y.), and Lafayette (Pa.), and she’s still adding skills.

“I used to play a lot of facing up to the basket. I’ve worked a lot on gaining muscle, really powering through, and playing back to the basket work as well. I’ve added that to my game, and I think that’s going to really help me in this upcoming season,” said Gruber, #4 overall player in New England, #1 center according to Prep Girls Hoops in the Class of 2023.

Gruber started playing for the AAU team Maine Attraction in the fifth grade. She holds dual citizenship between the United States and England, so a British national team appearance is also on her radar.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death
Deputies identify Jefferson teen killed in Edgecomb crash

Latest News

The Tigers credit their previous spring season for their success
Gardiner volleyball enjoying strong season
Roughly 20-30 Black Bears have arranged NIL deals
Name, image, likeness rules changing landscape for UMaine student-athletes
Saturday's homecoming kickoff with the Tribe is set for Noon from Orono.
Black Bears preparing for homecoming showdown with William & Mary
Bradford Eslin says crowds were amazing
Bucksport runner enjoys Boston Marathon experience