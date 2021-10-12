Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber has her sights set on college basketball career

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber has big dreams for her basketball career.

She's already received four Division I offers (WABI)

She said she’s already received four Division I offers before her junior season from New Hampshire, Maine, Marist (N.Y.), and Lafayette (Pa.), and she’s still adding skills.

“I used to play a lot of facing up to the basket. I’ve worked a lot on gaining muscle, really powering through, and playing back to the basket work as well. I’ve added that to my game, and I think that’s going to really help me in this upcoming season,” said Gruber, #4 overall player in New England, #1 center according to Prep Girls Hoops in the Class of 2023.

Gruber started playing for the AAU team Maine Attraction in the fifth grade. She holds dual citizenship between the United States and England, so a British national team appearance is also on her radar.

