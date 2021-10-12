Advertisement

Gardiner volleyball enjoying strong season

The players said they owe their success this fall to a dominant season in the spring
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner volleyball is on a roll this season.

The Tigers credit their previous spring season for their success
The Tigers credit their previous spring season for their success(WABI)

The Tigers are working on an undefeated start that hasn’t even cost them a set. The players said they owe their success this fall to a dominant season in the spring.

“I didn’t expect that to happen. I knew we were going to do good because in the spring season we were around 8-1. I knew we were going to pretty good this year, but I didn’t think we were going to not lose a set,” said Emily Folsom, senior outside hitter.

“This team just has really good chemistry that not all the teams around here get. We’ve been able to work with each other longer, which is very important when it comes to volleyball,” said Dasey McNeill, senior setter.

The players said they’re hopeful to finish the strong start with an impact on the statewide stage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death
Deputies identify Jefferson teen killed in Edgecomb crash

Latest News

She's already received four Division I offers
Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber has her sights set on college basketball career
Roughly 20-30 Black Bears have arranged NIL deals
Name, image, likeness rules changing landscape for UMaine student-athletes
Saturday's homecoming kickoff with the Tribe is set for Noon from Orono.
Black Bears preparing for homecoming showdown with William & Mary
Bradford Eslin says crowds were amazing
Bucksport runner enjoys Boston Marathon experience