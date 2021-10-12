Gardiner volleyball enjoying strong season

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner volleyball is on a roll this season.

The Tigers credit their previous spring season for their success (WABI)

The Tigers are working on an undefeated start that hasn’t even cost them a set. The players said they owe their success this fall to a dominant season in the spring.

“I didn’t expect that to happen. I knew we were going to do good because in the spring season we were around 8-1. I knew we were going to pretty good this year, but I didn’t think we were going to not lose a set,” said Emily Folsom, senior outside hitter.

“This team just has really good chemistry that not all the teams around here get. We’ve been able to work with each other longer, which is very important when it comes to volleyball,” said Dasey McNeill, senior setter.

The players said they’re hopeful to finish the strong start with an impact on the statewide stage.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.