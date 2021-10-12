Advertisement

Fairfield recommends avoiding fish from PFAS-contaminated pond

The town has been dealing with PFAS contamination in waterways since 2020.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield is once again advising its residents to avoid consumption from a contaminated waterway.

According to the Morning Sentinel, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection found high levels of the forever chemicals known as “PFAS” in fish ponds on Industrial Drive.

The town has recommended that people do not eat fish from those ponds.

However, catch-and-release fishing will still be allowed.

The department is waiting on results after testing fish from the ponds.

Fairfield has been the center of a DEP investigation after high PFAS levels were found in its wells last year.

Exposure to the chemicals can cause serious health problems.

