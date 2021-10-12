Advertisement

Does some of it belong to you? Maine holding $273M in unclaimed property

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Treasurer Henry Beck announced Tuesday that the state currently holds more than $273 million in unclaimed property.

Millions of dollars are turned over to the state each year by entities that can’t find the owners.

Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity.

It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents. Unclaimed Property does not include real estate, animals or vehicles.

Mainers can search the state’s unclaimed property website to see if they have any money owed to them.

There is no fee to process an unclaimed property claim.

