Deputy Luke Gross, Detective Ben Campbell among those honored at annual Maine Law Enforcement Officers Service

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The annual Maine Law Enforcement Officers Service was held in Augusta Tuesday morning at the memorial honoring those lost in the line of duty.

The name of State Police Detective Ben Campbell has been added to the memorial.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was also honored.

”Fellow officers and all those here today who have been touched by the lives we honor. Though there is no speech or ceremony that can ease your pain, no tribute or salute today, we can join together and honor their colleagues and to fill your hearts with our gratitude,” said Jared Mills, Augusta police chief.

“Today we gather with solemn and heavy hearts to add the eighty-seventh name to this memorial and to our memories,” said Gov. Janet Mills.

“Detective Campbell was killed on April 3, 2019 when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle on I-95 in Hamden,” said Chief Jared Mills.

”Detective Ben Campbell’s family, Hillary and Everett, are here with us today,” said Michael Souschuck. ”The family members that allow us to do this work, when we respond to a call or get woken up at 2 o’clock in the morning to go do our work, they are left to stay at home and wonder if they are ever going to see us again. And that is an incredibly difficult burden to bear.”

“I ask that you honor the lives of your fallen colleagues by giving as much of yourself to your loved ones as you give every day in service. We all know that without love and support your service would not be possible. Family is everything,” said Chief Jared Mills. “It is also with deep sorrow that the number of officers killed in the line of duty continues to grow. Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was struck and killed by a vehicle in Trenton on Thursday, Sept. 23, and will certainly be honored at next year’s Maine Law Enforcement Memorial Observance, increasing the number of names on our wall yet again.”

