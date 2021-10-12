Advertisement

Construction on Bangor’s $3.4 million transit hub underway

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction on Bangor’s new $3.4 million transit hub is officially underway.

The City Council approved the plan in August for the new center in Pickering Square.

The city will need to contribute about $450,000 to the project which they say will come from various city sources, not taxpayers.

We’re told the project could take up to two years to complete.

