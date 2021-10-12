City of Bangor hosting walking audit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is asking residents to go for a walk and provide feedback.

They’re hosting a walking audit with support from the Bangor Livable Communities Committee.

During the month of October, people who work and live in the city are asked to evaluate the safety and walkability of their neighborhood streets.

The results from the audit will be used in the city’s comprehensive plan to make the streets and sidewalks safe for pedestrians.

”I think it’s important for people to tell us what’s most important to them. It’ll be great to hear what types of walks people like to do at lunch time or what types of walks they do after work or before work, where they walk their dog, just to have a better understanding of how people use their city,” said Anne Krieg, City of Bangor planning officer.

Folks are asked to consider things like traffic, crosswalks, and street trees while walking.

Audit forms can be found in person at City Hall or online on the city’s website.

Forms are due by Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.