Child care advocates speak outside Maine State House

Advocates for increased investment in child care spoke outside the Maine State House Tuesday.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Advocates for increased investment in child care spoke outside the Maine State House Tuesday.

The Maine Association for the Education of Young Children and the Maine Children’s Alliance joined with Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau in support of the federal Build Back Better Act.

The act includes provisions to ensure working class families won’t spend more than 7% of their income on child care.

It also expands the child tax credit, increases access to child care options, and provides better wages for child care workers.

”If we are going to disrupt the historic but still pervasive idea of working in child care as unskilled and of little value, then we have to recognize early educators contributions and reimagine the system as one where public funding is at the core,” said Tara Williams, executive director of MaineAEYC.

“The current situation for families and child care providers alike is unsustainable, and it will only get worse without the help of the US Congress,” said Fecteau.

According to The Council for a Strong America, 26% of Maine children live in “child care deserts” where the number of eligible children outnumber available child care slots three to one.

