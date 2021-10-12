CDC: Just over 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just over 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the US CDC, 80% of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated.

Maine is the fourth state in the US to achieve that milestone.

More than 3,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered.

More than 1,700 of those were booster shots.

There are 169 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Fifty-seven are in critical care.

Thirty-two are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.