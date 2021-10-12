Black Bears preparing for homecoming showdown with William & Mary

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears will welcome William & Mary to Alfond Stadium in the team’s Homecoming Game.

Saturday's homecoming kickoff with the Tribe is set for Noon from Orono. (WABI)

Derek Robertson connected with Andre Miller and Shawn Bowman a ton in last week’s 33-23 loss to Elon, and Miller said it’s clear to see the strides Robertson is making.

“You can just see week by week he’s getting more confident and being more vocal overall as a leader of the offense. He’s speaking a lot more during practice. You can just see how confident he’s getting come gameday. You’re seeing the results, so hopefully we can start turning them into W’s,” said Miller, grad student wide receiver.

On the other side of the ball, Head Coach Nick Charlton said that time of possession numbers stand to see improvement by taking care of one key moment.

“We have to get off the field on third down. That’s critical. There’s plenty of good things that we can talk about on both sides of the ball. We stopped the run again. Elon only ran the ball only about two yards per carry, but unfortunately they were 75% on third down. That’s way too much,” said Charlton.

The Black Bears will need to stop Malachi Imoh, Bronson Yoder, and dual threat quarterback Darius Wilson if they want to show the solid run defense numbers to their head coach again. Saturday’s homecoming kickoff with the Tribe is set for Noon from Orono.

