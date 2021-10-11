Woman found dead following house fire in Mechanic Falls

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (WMTW) — A woman was found dead inside of a home on Jordan Road after crews from multiple fire departments were called to the scene, according to dispatchers with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the call for the fire came in at 7:18 p.m. and more than a dozen tanker trucks responded to the home.

The fire started in a garage and quickly spread to an adjacent house, according to dispatchers.

The fire flared up again Monday morning. WMTW’s crew at the scene actually spotted the flames and called 911, bringing firefighters back to the scene for about an hour.

The name of the woman whose body was found had not been released as of Monday morning.

