Warming up this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A high pressure system continues to sit over the region. More sunshine is expected today with slightly warmer temperatures and calm wind. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight. However, some patchy fog may develop.

High pressure will continue to sit over the region on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures rising into upper 60s to mid 70s. Above-average temperatures will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers are possible on Friday as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This system will bring widespread showers on Saturday. Showers are also expected Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 65-70°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows 45-53°. Light west wind.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 67-76°. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. West wind 5-10 mph.

