Advertisement

Warming up this week

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A high pressure system continues to sit over the region. More sunshine is expected today with slightly warmer temperatures and calm wind. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight. However, some patchy fog may develop.

High pressure will continue to sit over the region on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures rising into upper 60s to mid 70s. Above-average temperatures will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers are possible on Friday as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This system will bring widespread showers on Saturday. Showers are also expected Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 65-70°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows 45-53°. Light west wind.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 67-76°. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. West wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
State police say 28-year-old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten lost control of her car and hit a...
Patten woman injured in rollover crash
Police lights.
Rumford man dead following police confrontation in Dixfield
Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened...
MARIJUANA IN MAINE: Industry experts reflect on one year anniversary, law enforcement share their concerns for the future

Latest News

Warming up this week
First Alert Weather
Plenty Of Clouds For Your Sunday
Lots Of Clouds Today
Mostly sunny today, more clouds tomorrow