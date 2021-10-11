UMaine to require proof of vaccination or negative test for hockey, basketball games

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you want to attend a University of Maine basketball or hockey game this season you have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test from the past 72 hours.

System officials announcing that this updated policy will go into effect on Friday.

All fans over the age of two must wear a mask while at the games, unless you are eating or drinking.

Children under the age of 12 will not be asked to provide any proof of testing or vaccination.

Maine Women’s Hockey hosts UConn at Alfond Arena this weekend.

The first home basketball games are in November.

Here is the full statement:

Per University of Maine system guidance, UMaine Athletics will require all guests attending home hockey and basketball events to provide full proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, which must be administered within the previous 72 hours. Patrons must have a mask in place covering their nose and mouth prior to entry to the venues. The updated policy will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 15.

Face coverings remain required indoors for all persons - students, staff, faculty, and visitors, on campus at all UMaine Athletics sporting events, regardless of vaccination status. All guests over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking.

The University of Maine reserves the right to request additional screening of patrons prior to entering the building. The additional screening would consist of a symptom check and temperature scan.

If guests are unable to provide valid proof of vaccination, a valid negative test, or fail the enhanced screening, guests will be turned away from the event.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets to UMaine Athletics events prior to arriving at the venue and also are encouraged to arrive early to the venue on gameday. Gates to all on campus venues will open 90 minutes prior to the start of the events.

Additional information and policy updates will be provided as they become available. Please see below for a synopsis of the UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes: Valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, or a UMaine PointNClick green confirmation screen.

Children under the age of (12) will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a valid COVID-19 vaccination.

UMaine Students will be required to show a valid MaineCard or PointNClick green confirmation screen upon entry to the venues.

The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will also pertain to events held at the Cross Insurance Center, Cross Insurance Arena, and the Augusta Civic Center.

Guests who undergo enhanced screening will be asked a short list of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms. Guests will also sustain a temperature scan and must have a temperature reading of 100.4 Fahrenheit or lower to be granted entry into the venue.

The UMaine Athletics COVID-19 vaccination policy will be in effect for all men’s and women’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s basketball events.

